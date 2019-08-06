Prerna to find out about Mr. Bajaj's painful past with the Basus in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama. Prerna and Mr. Bajaj are married, and Anurag wants to take revenge for the betrayal he has faced.

After Bajaj introduces his daughter Sneha to Prerna, she accepts her role as Sneha's mother. Very soon, Prerna will learn about Bajaj’s painful past with Anurag and the Basus.



In the upcoming episode, Bajaj promises to Prerna that he is ready to forget his past with the Basu family just for Sneha's sake.



Mr. Bajaj's revelation leaves Prerna feeling suspicious and worried. Bajaj promises that he will reveal his past when the time is right.



However, Prerna is determined to find out the link between Bajaj and the Basus..



Prerna learns that the Basus gave Bajaj a hard time in the past, and for this reason, he turned revengeful against them.



It will be interesting to see whether Prerna will forgive the Basus and Anurag after this.