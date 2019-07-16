News

Prerna to get kidnapped in Switzerland in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

16 Jul 2019

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama as Prerna has got married to Mr Bajaj and this has put an end to Anurag and Prerna’s love story.

In the upcoming episode, Prerna is worried about Anurag’s state but has no option as she did all this to save Anurag’s life.
 
Bajaj and Prerna head to Switzerland for honeymoon.

Left with no other option, Prerna heads to Switzerland with Bajaj.

Anurag too follows the duo to unfold the reality behind the big cheat.

To Anurag and Bajaj’s shock, Prerna gets kidnapped as soon as she steps in Switzerland.

Bajaj starts believing that Anurag is the real kidnapper, but Ronit is the real culprit.

Anyway, Bajaj will turn Prerna’s saviour this time not Anurag, but the duo will definitely have a tug of war for their love.
 

past seven days