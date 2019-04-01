News

Prerna to join hands with Anupam and Shivani in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Apr 2019 08:42 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is becoming an interesting watch with each passing episode. As we know, in the Holi celebrations Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (Erica Fernandes) finally come close and get married again.

However, this doesn’t go down well with the Basu family and Anurag’s second wife Komolika (Hina Khan).

Komolika plots her next game by making Prerna sign divorce papers in her unconscious state.

In the latest promo, Prerna is seen donning the look of a sardar to take the papers away from Komolika. Take a look!

Anupam and Shivani help Prerna fight Komolika. Even they are seen as sardars.

Let’s wait and watch if they succeed in getting the papers from Komolika.

Tags > Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Star Plus, Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Komolika, Prerna,

past seven days