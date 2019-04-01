Prerna to join hands with Anupam and Shivani in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is becoming an interesting watch with each passing episode. As we know, in the Holi celebrations Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (Erica Fernandes) finally come close and get married again.

However, this doesn’t go down well with the Basu family and Anurag’s second wife Komolika (Hina Khan).

Komolika plots her next game by making Prerna sign divorce papers in her unconscious state.

In the latest promo, Prerna is seen donning the look of a sardar to take the papers away from Komolika. Take a look!

Anupam and Shivani help Prerna fight Komolika. Even they are seen as sardars.

Let’s wait and watch if they succeed in getting the papers from Komolika.