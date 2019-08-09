News

Prerna makes a PROMISE to Moloy in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Aug 2019 07:59 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most watched shows on TV. It currently witnesses high-point drama.

Mr. Bajaj has lost his house and business to Anurag. Prerna and Mr. Bajaj both sincerely urged Anurag to not take this big step. However, Anurag paid no heed to them. Thus, Mr. Bajaj, who has the property papers of Basu Mansion, decides to stay there with Prerna and his family.

Moreover, the recent episodes of the show telecast Moloy coming face-to-face with Mr. Bajaj, and there is certainly some deep bitter connection between the two.

Soon, the show will bring in yet another twist where a new deal is struck between Anurag and Mr. Bajaj.

Meanwhile, Prerna promises Moloy that the Basu house will forever belong to him and that nobody can take it away from them.

Keep reading this space for more information. 

Tags > Komolika, Prerna, Mohini, Nivedita, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, Shubhaavi Choksey, Pooja Banerjee, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Parth Samthan,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Krrip Kapur Suri
Krrip Kapur Suri

past seven days