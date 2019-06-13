News

Prerna to marry Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama. The entry of Mr. Bajaj will create a lot of problems for Anurag and Prerna. He will soon separate Prerna from Anurag.

Meanwhile, the couple just wants to marry one another and start a new life.

However, their happiness is short-lived, as Mr. Bajaj makes his entry as a business client.

Mr. Bajaj manipulates the situation such that Prerna is forced to marry him and leave Anurag.

It will be interesting to see if Anurag is able to save Prerna from getting married to Mr. Bajaj.

