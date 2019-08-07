Prerna rejects Anurag's terrible proposal in Kasauti Zindagi Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasauti Zindagi Kay is high on drama as Prerna and Bajaj are married, and are living happily with Bajaj’s daughter Cookie aka Sneha. On the other hand, Anurag is fuming with anger on seeing this and gives a proposal to Prerna which she refuses ruthlessly.

In the previous episode, Anurag warns Bajaj to vacate the house, and he reveals to Bajaj that he has taken everything away, and Prerna feels bad for Mr. Bajaj.

Prerna will request Nivedita and will request her to make Anurag understand that he has taken a wrong decision, but she will misunderstand Prerna and will not pay any ear to her request.

Prerna will reach the Basu mansion and she requests Anurag to stop the eviction. Anurag will propose Prerna for marriage which will leave her shocked.

Prerna will reject Anurag proposal and will tell him that she is now Mrs. Bajaj and she belongs to this family now which will anger Anurag even more.

It would be interesting to see how Anurag and Prerna will mend their differences and will Anurag be able to move on.