Prerna’s master plan succeeds in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

By TellychakkarTeam
05 Apr 2019 02:03 PM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is filled with drama. Anurag and Prerna’s romance has begun, which is irking the family members and Komolika.

In the previous episode, Prerna teams up with Shivani and Anupam. They disguise themselves as IT officers and raid the Basu mansion.

Komolika feels helpless and does not want to argue with the IT officers, so she seeks her father Siddhant Choubey’s help to call off the raid.

But to her surprise, Komolika learns that the raid is fake and that this is Prerna’s master plan.

Komolika informs Mohini and Nivedita about the same, but it is too late as Prerna gets the legal papers and succeeds in her master plan.

It will be interesting to see what Prerna does next.
