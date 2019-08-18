Prerna showers love over Mr. Bajaj and Anurag fumes in Kasauti Zindagi Kay

MUMBAI: Star Plus popular daily soap Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 is up for a new twist in the tale.

Maasi plans big tragedy amid Kuki's birthday celebration and here Mr. Bajaj gets hurt saving Prerna.

Mr. Bajaj starts to bleed as chandelier falls and hurts him, Prerna gets tensed seeing this.

Prerna takes care of Mr. Bajaj and gives first aid to him, here Prerna is showered her love over Mr. Bajaj.

Prerna is much concerned for Mr. Bajaj and Anurag fumes to see this.

Anurag fumes seeing that Mr. Bajaj's pain has started to affect Prerna, Anurag is confused that has Prerna really fallen in love with Mr Bajaj.