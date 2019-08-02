Prerna showers motherly love on Sneha in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama. Prerna and Mr. Bajaj have gotten married, and Anurag is in revenge mode.



In the upcoming episode, Prerna finally learns the real reason Mr. Bajaj married her. After her meeting with Veena, she searches Bajaj’s room and is shocked to find the Basus' file.



Prerna is also shocked to know that she is a mere property for Mr. Bajaj, which he snatched from Anurag.



Finally, Bajaj breaks his silence and introduce his daughter Sneha to Prerna.



Bajaj tells Prerna that when he learned about Prerna and Sneha’s meeting, he decided to bring her into his life as Sneha’s mother.



Prerna feels guilty for doubted him and is relieved to know that he didn’t marry her to be his wife but for his daughter's sake.



Prerna and Sneha are happy to see each other, and Prerna showers her love on Sneha.



Mr Bajaj is overwhelmed and thanks Prerna for helping his daughter recover.