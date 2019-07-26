News

Prerna SLAPS Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Jul 2019 07:28 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay up for new twists and drama. Prerna and Mr. Bajaj have gotten married, leaving Anurag heartbroken. He now wants to take revenge from Prerna.

In the upcoming episode, Anurag rushes Prerna to the hospital after she faints.

However, Mr. Bajaj misunderstands the situation and thinks that Anurag has kidnapped Prerna.

Prerna receives medical treatment. Anurag holds her in his arms, which makes Prerna furious when she gains consciousness.

She asks him to stay away, but Anurag does not listen to her.

An angry Prerna slaps Anurag and tells him to stay in his limits.

Prerna feels bad about taking such a harsh step, while Anurag is very agitated.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

Tags > Karan Singh Grover, Mr Bajaj, Balaji Telefilms, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna’s pregnancy, Mohini, Nivedita, Komolika’s allegations, Basu family, pregnancy truth, Dirty Blood, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama, Komolika are shocked, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Coming Track, upcoming track, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Updates, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Story line, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement...

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement ceremony in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav

past seven days