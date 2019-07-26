Prerna SLAPS Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay up for new twists and drama. Prerna and Mr. Bajaj have gotten married, leaving Anurag heartbroken. He now wants to take revenge from Prerna.



In the upcoming episode, Anurag rushes Prerna to the hospital after she faints.



However, Mr. Bajaj misunderstands the situation and thinks that Anurag has kidnapped Prerna.



Prerna receives medical treatment. Anurag holds her in his arms, which makes Prerna furious when she gains consciousness.



She asks him to stay away, but Anurag does not listen to her.



An angry Prerna slaps Anurag and tells him to stay in his limits.



Prerna feels bad about taking such a harsh step, while Anurag is very agitated.



It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.