News

Prerna to take this extreme step on hearing about Anurag’s wedding in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2019 11:40 AM
MUMBAI:The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama, as Mohini and Nivedita are planning against Anurag and Prerna’s love story.

Mohini and Nivedita cunningly announce Anurag and Mishka's engagement ceremony to kick Prerna out of Anurag’s life.

Everyone is shocked by Mohini’s step, and Prerna is heartbroken to hear about Anurag’s wedding.

Thus, Prerna and Anurag meet and share a heartsinking moment.

Prerna takes a decision to leave Anurag and breaks all ties with him. She refuses to hear anything that he has to say.


Prerna breaks the friendship, which will leave Anurag devasted.

It will be interesting to see if Anurag is able to stop Prerna from taking such a big decision.
Tags > Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Mohini, Nivedita, Prerna, Anurag, Mishka, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Hot Downloads

Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days