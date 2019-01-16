Prerna to take this extreme step on hearing about Anurag’s wedding in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Mohini and Nivedita cunningly announce Anurag and Mishka's engagement ceremony to kick Prerna out of Anurag’s life.Everyone is shocked by Mohini’s step, and Prerna is heartbroken to hear about Anurag’s wedding.Thus, Prerna and Anurag meet and share a heartsinking moment.Prerna takes a decision to leave Anurag and breaks all ties with him. She refuses to hear anything that he has to say.

Prerna breaks the friendship, which will leave Anurag devasted.It will be interesting to see if Anurag is able to stop Prerna from taking such a big decision.