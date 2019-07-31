News

Prerna under Bajaj's influence in Kasauti Zindagi Kay

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jul 2019 01:39 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus popular show Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 will showcase exciting drama.

Anurag meets Anupam and Nivedita, and Prerna and Bajaj get back to the hotel and next morning Bajaj and Prerna head for paragliding.

Bajaj and Prerna will head for paragliding, Prerna will recall Anurag’s words where the duo wanted to paraglide but in vain.

Now Bajaj challenges Prerna for paragliding and tags her useless with no guts.

However, Prerna takes up the challenge and does the same to prove her love for Anurag.

It would be really interesting to see what new twist this paragliding will bring forth in Anurag Prerna and Bajaj’s life.

Tags > Prerna, Bajaj, Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Anurag, Star Plus, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, track, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Checkout latest pictures from the sets of DID:...

Checkout latest pictures from the sets of DID: Battle of the Champions
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Nikita Dutta
Nikita Dutta
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee

past seven days