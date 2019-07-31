Prerna under Bajaj's influence in Kasauti Zindagi Kay

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus popular show Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 will showcase exciting drama.

Anurag meets Anupam and Nivedita, and Prerna and Bajaj get back to the hotel and next morning Bajaj and Prerna head for paragliding.

Bajaj and Prerna will head for paragliding, Prerna will recall Anurag’s words where the duo wanted to paraglide but in vain.

Now Bajaj challenges Prerna for paragliding and tags her useless with no guts.

However, Prerna takes up the challenge and does the same to prove her love for Anurag.

It would be really interesting to see what new twist this paragliding will bring forth in Anurag Prerna and Bajaj’s life.