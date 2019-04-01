Prerna Wanvari to star in music video

MUMBAI: It’s raining music videos!

TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about all the upcoming music videos.

Now, the latest addition to the bandwagon is gorgeous television actress Prerna Wanvari, who will be seen in an upcoming music video alongside Indian classical music legend Gulfam Mustafa Khan's son Rabbani Khan. The song is slated to be released on 3rd April on Times Music's YouTube Channel.

We contacted Prerna to confirm the news, and she said, ‘It’s a beautiful project shot at the serene location of Panchgani. I am quite excited, as it is my first ever music video. I'm hoping the audiences will enjoy the song.’

We tried contacting Rabbani, but he remained unavailable for comment.

