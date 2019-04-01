News

Prerna Wanvari to star in music video

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
01 Apr 2019 07:14 PM

MUMBAI: It’s raining music videos!

TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about all the upcoming music videos.

Now, the latest addition to the bandwagon is gorgeous television actress Prerna Wanvari, who will be seen in an upcoming music video alongside Indian classical music legend Gulfam Mustafa Khan's son Rabbani Khan. The song is slated to be released on 3rd April on Times Music's YouTube Channel.

We contacted Prerna to confirm the news, and she said, ‘It’s a beautiful project shot at the serene location of Panchgani. I am quite excited, as it is my first ever music video. I'm hoping the audiences will enjoy the song.’

We tried contacting Rabbani, but he remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Prerna Wanvari, TellyChakkar, Indian Classical Music, Gulfam Mustafa Khan, Rabbani Khan, Upcoming music video, times music, YouTube channel,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya...

Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya with the experts of Rising Star 3.
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Naura
Naura
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Yashashri Masurkar
Yashashri Masurkar
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai

past seven days