Prerna wins over Anurag; Komolika defeated in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is filled with drama. Komolika is trying all possible ways to separate Anurag and Prerna. Meanwhile, Prerna is trying to ruin Komolika's relationship with Anurag.



As per the track, Prerna and Anurag’s love seems to pave the way for their union, and Komolika is defeated at every step.



Komolika is irked. She then sees a dream where Anurag has finally got the courage to accept Prerna as his wife.



Komolika dreams that Prerna has defeated her and that Anurag has kicked her out of the house.



Komolika soon realizes that it was only a dream and thus takes an oath to not let her nightmare turn into reality.



It will be interesting to see what Komolika does next.