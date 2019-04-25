News

Prerna's big plan against Basu family amidst Tapur's wedding in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

25 Apr 2019 06:05 PM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama. Prerna has developed hatred for Anurag and is now planning to take against him and the Basu family.

She gets the best opportunity to do so when Tapur's wedding preparations are going on.

As the preparations are in full swing, Prerna’s bitter plan to hurt Anurag and the Basu family is put into action.

Well, it will be interesting to see if Prerna succeeds in her plan. 
