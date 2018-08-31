Prince and Anita’s dance moves, Mohit Sehgal’s Bollywood movie, Karan’s new way to find Asha, and other Telly updates

MUMBAI: The weekend is here, and we are back with some more fresh news on television. Take a look-

Eisha Singh is unwell

Being a part of a successful show is not an easy job. Esha Singh who is essaying the role of Zara in Ishq Subhan Allah was recently not well; she had high fever and weakness for which she was rushed to the nearby hospital. While talking to a leading entertainment portal, she said that she was unwell but since she is not shooting post her health issue, she is feeling much better now.

Smriti Irani remembers the good old days

Smriti Irani, who is popular for playing the character of Tulsi Virani in the most successful show on television- Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, took to her Instagram profile, and shared a photo which is sure to freshen up your memories of the show and of her character too. And, to add to it was a quirky caption as she mentioned how those were the days when she was in the news for things that did not give her a headache.

Aladdin records the highest opening TRP for SAB TV

The show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, which was launched a few days back, has opened to a very good audience response. Also, Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur as Aladdin and Yasmine respectively, received a lot of appreciation. The cast and crew have a reason to celebrate and that’s because the show has enjoyed a TRP of 2.0, one of the highest on SAB TV.

Aakriti Sharma Aka Kullfi Kumarr fulfils the wish of an unwell woman

A lady from Mumbai named Elizabeth was unwell and her last wish was to meet Aakriti Sharma who essays the role of Kullfi Kumarr in the serial Kullfi Kumarr Baweja. After meeting Kulfi, it seems the lady’s health is improving. After she felt a little better, she also visited the set of the show. Within five months of the show going on-air, Aakriti Sharma aka Kulfi has become a household name.

Heli Daruwala is no more single

Heli Daruwala, who is currently seen as a villain in the serial Naagin, is in a relationship with a restaurateur. They have been dating for about five and a half years. While speaking to a leading portal, Heli said that she and Ankit have a great relationship. Ankit is very supportive of whatever she does and their families are aware of their relationship and the next step will be marriage but that will take some time. The two are concentrating on their respective careers now.

Donal Bisht celebrates her birthday with her family

Donal Bisht took some time off and went off to Delhi to celebrate her birthday with her family. The actress said that she was lucky that this time her birthday fell on Raksha Bandhan and she was pampered by her brother who also threw a party for her, but it didn’t stop there, once she came back to Mumbai, she celebrated her birthday with the whole cast of Ek Deewana Tha and some of her industry friends.

Happy birthday to meeeee #Family A post shared by Donal Bisht (@donalbisht) on Aug 26, 2018 at 9:33pm PDT

Sargun Mehta shares the trailer of her movie

Sargun Mehta’s Punjabi movie will be releasing on 21 September. The actress has shared the video of her upcoming film Qismat. She is looking gorgeous in it. Take a look-

Prince and Anita’s lovely dance

Prince has just entered "Naagin 3 and the actor recently shared a video wherein he is seen dancing with his co- star Anita Hassanandani to the song ‘Laila’ from the movie Laila Manju and he also praised Ekta Kapoor, saying that whatever she makes is magic.

Ashish Chowdhry’s farewell message for Dev 2

Color’s serial Dev 2 will soon be going off air and the lead of the serial, Ashish Chowdhry, has shared the photo of the cast and captioned it, saying he doesn’t realize how these days have passed. He also wrote, “Four episodes are left, we part from sets not from each other.”

Sonu Nigam’s ‘Bijuria’ moment on Indian Idol 10

Sonu Nigam will be seen on Indian Idol 10 this week. Kunal Pandit who is one of the contestants of the show requested Sonu to sing his popular pop song ‘Bijuria’ so that Kunal and his friends can dance to the song as they are huge fans of the singer. Sonu agreed and not only he sang the song but performed with them as well.

Shakti and Neha’s sitting dance moves

Shakti and Neha got married just a few months ago, and the two look very good with each other. Recently, Shakti shared a video wherein you can see the two sitting and trying to do a dance step. They look adorable!

Have a look-

Mohit Sehgal signs Bollywood movie to be directed by Krishna Bhatt

Mohit Sehgal has been away from the screens since his stint in Star Plus' Love Ka Hai Intezaar and the fans of the actor have been waiting for him to come up with a new show. Well, the actor has signed Vikram Bhatt’s next project. He will share screen space with Priyal Gor for this Bollywood venture, Badnaam. Making her Bollywood directorial debut with Badnaam will be Krishna Bhatt, the daughter of Vikram Bhatt.

Ankita Bhargava’s thankful message to her family and friends

Ankita Bhargava had celebrated her birthday a few weeks back. The actress has shared a photo with her friends and family, thanking them for making her birthday so special and she is very thankful to god for having them in her life.

Karan’s new way to find Asha Negi

Karan Wahi and Asha Negi are thick friends in the industry. But it seems the two haven’t met for a long time, so Karan took to his Instagram account and asked Asha where she is. The actor believes that sometimes social media is the only way to find friends.