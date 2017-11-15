TellyChakkar was the first to report about Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary’s new dating reality show on TV. We promised our readers to be back with more updates about the new show.

The alleged couple Prince and Yuvika will be coming together on screen post Bigg Boss 9. The non-fiction series has finally got its title. The dating reality show is titled, A Date To Remember. The said show will be airing on youth channel MTV.

The concept of the program will be about couples and it will focus of the journey of their relationship. A little birdie revealed, “The concept is something that's totally different. The series will not be on the lines of Splitsvilla or Love School.”

The auditions for the contestants have already started. The team has already visited cities like Calcutta. The show will go on floors either by 26 or 28 November. The shoot of A Date To Remember was earlier supposed happen in the exotic locales of Kashmir. However, now the makers are planning to shift the location to Delhi. The non-fiction program will mostly go on air by the end of the year or the beginning of 2018.

However, what came as a shocker to us is the fact that earlier, ex-Bigg Boss 10 contestants Nitibha Kaul and Manu Punjabi were reported to be doing an MTV show with the same name. Contrary to that both Nitibha and Manu have been replaced by makers for more popular faces. As of now, as we reported Yuvika and Prince have been finalised for the show.

From what we have understood after brief probing we realised Yuvika and Prince will be the hosts and coaches for the contestants. As we reported earlier, the idea of the show is conceptualised and reworked by ex-Bigg Boss winner Prince Narula.

