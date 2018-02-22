Prince Narula amazed by young trollers

Mumbai: Actor Prince Narula says he gets amazed to see youngsters using the Internet to troll people, instead of using it wisely.



"I am really surprised to see young adults indulging in something so trivial as trolling nowadays," Prince said.



Prince joined the team of "MTV Troll Police" to face his biggest troll, and lauded the initiative.

"There's so much one can do with the Internet, use it wisely instead of commenting on how I look and what I do -- I am just doing my job like any other human being. Unfortunately, we can't stop it but I'm glad that MTV has taken this initiative not only to help celebrities but also common people who suffer because of online trolling," he added.