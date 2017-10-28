TellyChakkar brings to its viewers a breaking news that will leave all the fans of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary excited and exhilarated!

A credible source has updated us that the popular youth channel, MTV is planning to launch a new dating show. After winning four reality shows back to back, Prince Narula has conceptualized the show.

Along with Prince, his alleged girlfriend and co-contestant from Bigg Boss 9, Yuvika Chaudhary is also a part of the non-fiction series. The untitled show a la Splitsvilla is at a very nascent stage at the moment.

A source maintained, “The show is in the initial stages. The GEC wants to encash on the popularity of the admired duo, Prince and Yuvika and hence brought on board Prince's brainchild, which is along the lines of MTV Splitsvilla. The name of the series has not yet been finalized."

The weekly program is expected to go on-air by the start of next year. Yuvika and Prince, both were a part of a big ticket reality show, Bigg Boss 9. They met each other on the show and shared a great bond even after the season ended.

Prince and Yuvika will play the role of the judge and host just like Rannvijay and Sunny Leone in Splitsvilla. We contacted Yuvika to get a statement on the story; however, the pretty lady neither denied nor confirmed it. She replied, “No comments!”

On the other hand, we couldn’t get in touch with Prince Narula for a comment.

The makers have already started casting for the contestants. Stay tuned to TellyChakkar, to get more updates about the show.