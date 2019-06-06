Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary to participate in Nach Baliye 9

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most popular couple dancing competitions. The show is all set to return to the television screens with its ninth season, and fans can’t wait for it to begin. Now, fans of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary can smile as it is confirmed that the duo is participating in Nach Baliye 9.

According to a report in SpotboyE.com, the couple has given their nod and has signed the contract and will be seen showing their dance chemistry on the show.

Prince and Yuvika had earlier participated in Bigg Boss 9 and that’s where their story began. They dated for a few years and got married on 12 October 2018. Nach Baliye will be their first realty show post marriage.

The coming season of Nach Baliye is being produced by none other than Bollywood star Salman Khan. Reportedly, the makers have roped in few ex-flames for this season.