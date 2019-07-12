Prince Narula’s brother’s body being brought from Toronto on July 16/17

MUMBAI: The Narula family is going through a tough phase. The sudden demise of actor Prince Narula’s brother, Rupesh, has left the family in a deep shock. Rupesh left this world on 8th July.

Prince’s brother resided in Canada and it had barely been a few months into his marriage. It is really a disturbing time for the entire family. Speaking about the present status of the family, Prince told SpotboyE.com, “My parents are still in Toronto. I think they should be here (Mumbai) with the body by July 16/17.” Since, Rupesh’s death happened in Canada, they have to follow the procedure which includes relevant tests and paperwork before the body gets a clearance to be flown back to India.

Earlier, the actor had shared the details about the incident to the portal, “Rupesh had settled in the US. Uski shaadi sirf doh mahine pehle hui thi. He was only 25. Bhabhi was staying with us and her visa etc was being arranged. She would have joined him soon. He was staying with a family in Toronto and they had ventured to a beach spot on Monday. That family went back home after some time, but Rupesh stayed back on the beach with a friend, who also left the beach to pull the car out from the parking lot and Rupesh told him 'tu chal, main bas aata hoon'." Rupesh's friend pulled out the car and heard a loud commotion 'doob gaya, doob gaya'. He ran back inside and they couldn't find Rupesh for 20 minutes, and when they did, he was no more."

May his family get the strength to deal with the crisis!