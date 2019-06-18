Prince Narula’s debut TikTok video

News

By TellychakkarTeam
MUMBAI: Prince Narula, who rose to fame with his stint on reality shows like MTV Splitsvilla, Roadies, and Bigg Boss 9, and emerged as the winner of all the three shows, has become a household name and has a massive fan following.

The TikTok app is a rage on social media, and many celebrities use it to make funny videos and post them on their social media handles. Joining the herd is none other than Prince Narula.

The actor made his debut on this application and shared two videos.

past seven days