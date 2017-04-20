Hot Downloads

News

Is Prince Narula the new ‘angry young man’ of Indian Television?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Apr 2017 07:31 PM

Prince Narula is a hot- headed man and we all will agree to it. Prince takes his tasks and the people he’s dealing with way too seriously. In the upcoming episode of Renault MTV Roadies Rising, Prince will be seen showing us a side of his personality we have never been privy to. Despite being the youngest gang leader, Prince Narula has made a name for himself and is considered to be a source of inspiration for many aspiring Roadies. However, the cool and calm gang leader will be seen losing his calm in the upcoming episode of MTV Roadies Rising.

Prince and Neha’s gang will be seen competing against each other for immunity this time around. The fear of losing the battle to Neha’s gang gets on to Prince as he is asked to participate in the task along with his gang. Prince asks if one of his gang members can replace him for the task as it’s a game of dumb charades as he’s not a movie buff. Rannvijay steps in makes a point that if it’s a task related to lifting weights will Neha not participate as she has had no experience. Listening to Rannvijay make a legit point, Prince is forced to perform the task.

Later Prince gets into an argument with Neha during the vote out. While talking to Varun from Prince’s team, Neha said, “Let me just remind you, you are here to compete. You are not a gang leader yet and it might take you 5 to 10 years to get there.” Prince took Neha’s comment too seriously, thinking that it was aimed at him and said, “I don’t agree with this. If you have it in you, you can become a gang leader next year too. It’s all about your hard work.”

Prince, Why so angry?

