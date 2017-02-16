Prince Narula turns fitness trainer for Rytasha Rathore

Actor Prince Narula is helping his "Badho Bahu" co-star Rytasha Rathore for action scenes.



Rytasha, who plays Badho -- a wrestler in the show -- will be seen trained by Rahguveer (Pankaj Dheer).



Prince, on other hand, gives her tips on how to deal with physical exercise.



"I do help Rytasha in some of the scenes since we have started shooting the wrestling track, which involves weight training for her," Prince said in a statement.



"I have been going to the gym since a very long time now and hence I can help her out at times. The best part about this is that Rytasha is very observant and dedicated to what she does. I am hoping that we keep the audience entertained with this track," he added.



"Badho Bahu" is aired on &TV.

(Source: IANS)