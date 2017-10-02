&TV's Badho Bahu produced by Sunny Side Up and Hum Tum Telefilms recently witnessed a small setback when the lead of the show, Lucky aka Prince Narula, was down with Dengue.

The actor was in hospital for a few days and has been advised to take rest. A special Dusherra episode with Lucky and Badho was planned but due to Prince's illness it did not happen. Only Badho will shoot the special sequence. Now the makers have a bigger plan for Karwa Chauth and thus the viewers will see a bigger celebration on screen.

Prince is likely to join the show in a couple of days.

Writer and co-producer of the show, Dipti Kalwani, said, "Yes, there are a few minor changes in the show because Prince was down with Dengue but he is recovering fast, we are expecting him on the set in a couple of days. In Dushhera episode, we have missed Prince so Badho took the lead but Karwa Chauth is coming soon and we are planning something grand."

We wish Prince Speedy recovery!