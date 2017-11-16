Well, there has been a lot of confusion related to MTV’s A Date To Remember.

TellyChakkar was the first to report about ex-Bigg Boss contestants, Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary coming together for a dating reality show. After probing more, we found that the series for which the two are coming together is A Date To Remember, which was earlier reported to be hosted by Manu Punjabi and Nitibha Kaul.

Our diligent scribe at TellyChakkar started fishing for more information about the weekly series and after a thorough investigation, we have finally learnt that Prince – Yuvika won’t be replacing Manu – Nitibha.

In actuality, both the pairs will be a part of the series. Not just these four, popular Punjabi singer, Indeep Bakshi will also be an integral part of the non-scripted series. According to an insider from the weekly, Yuvika Choudhary, Manu Punjabi and Indeep Bakshi will be the captains/coaches of the three teams.

On the other hand, Nitibha will have an important say in the show. A source quoted, “Not much has been decided on her role in the show.”

Prince’s role will be a la Salman Khan in Bigg Boss. Because he is occupied with his daily, Badho Bahu (&TV), he won’t be a part of every episode.

TellyChakkar has also delved into the details about the concept of the show. For the first time, Indian television will present the idea of ex-partners!

The show will have 9 couples (9 boys and 9 girls). However, the twist in the series is that the 9 ex-girlfriends of the 9 contestants will also be part of the show. In short, the dating show will have 9 confused boys with 18 girls.

“A guy with his current and ex-girlfriend will have to live under the same roof in the show,” confirms the source.

ooOoo...That sounds like too much drama and fun!

The series is produced by Indeep Bakshi (also a coach of the series), Sarabjeet Anand, Nishant Pethi and Pawan Chawla under their banner, A Date To Remember Ltd. The makers will soon be heading to Hyderabad for the auditions and the show will go on floors by the end of November.

We couldn’t reach out to the above mentioned names before filing the story.