Pritam-Amanjot EVICTED from Nach Baliye 8

It’s getting more shocking ever week.

After the highest scorer Siddharth Jadhav and Trupti got evicted last week, it was time to bid adieu to the much loved jodi of Pritam Singh and Amanjot.

Yes, the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 (BBC and Star Plus) witnessed a sad moment when the charming Pritam Singh and his lovely wife Amanjot were evicted.

The acclaimed RJ who enthralled the world with his dance moves faced a setback last week, when their act received the lowest scores. With audience votes also not coming in abundance, the jodi got eliminated last night.

Shared a source, “It was a really upsetting moment to see Pritam and his wife leaving the show. The competition has become fiercer and this proves the same. The contestants are worried and want to give their best.”

Pritam and Amanjot had a fun time in Nach Baliye and showcased different aspect of dance and their relationship on the stage. They were also the first couple to receive the full marks (30) this season.

Well, we are sure audience will miss Pritam and his wife too!

