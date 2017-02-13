Pritam Singh and wife in Nach Baliye 8

Love is usually three ways: yours, hers and the challenges.

The famous love sagas mostly sanitize the challenges and epitomises the emotion in its sublime form, however, these very challenges find deeper meaning and fresher aroma in a relationship.

Nach Baliye, the celeb couple reality show, is one such initiative which shrouds the otherwise cocooned life of celebs with extended boundaries, stretching their rapport to unknown quarters, exploring new paths and passion.

Nach Baliye season 8 is under prep currently and the makers (Star Plus and BBC) are roping in couples, who are quick on feet and lissom in heart.

Team Tellychakkar.com has learnt that celebrated RJ turned actor Pritam Singh and his better half Aman Jot Singh have been brought on board.

Pritam and Aman Jot hit airtime visibility with Bigg Boss and Nach would make for a great ‘leap into super stardom’ endeavour for the jodi.

We texted Pritam for a comment but we did not receive any revert till the time of filing the article.

Other couples who are said to be part of the project are Bharti-Harsh, Divyanka-Vivek, Abigail-Sanam, Suyyash-Kishwer among others.