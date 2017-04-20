Pritam's heartfelt surprise for his wife will make you go awww

RJ turned actor/anchor Pritam Singh and wife Amanjjot have been receiving tremendous applause from judges and the audience for their performances.

And this week, as Amanjjot celebrated her birthday, husband Pritam had a special gift for her after their performance.

Our source informs us, "Pritam gifted Amanjjot a solo vacation trip to Kerala. Post Nach Baliye, Pritam wants Amanjjot to go on a vacation and not have to worry about the home, kids or any other household responsibilities as he will take care of everything."

In a previous episode, Amanjjot had spoken about the challenges a housewife faces and Pritam completely understands what a challenging job it is and hence wants his wife to completely go detox and take a break. It's Pritam's way of appreciating his wife for all that she does and giving her a break in which she has to worry about nothing.

Awww...that's really cute!!

The couple is currently seen on Nach Baliye 8 on Star Plus.