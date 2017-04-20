Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Laksh Lalwani
Laksh Lalwani
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana

quickie
Aly Goni

Aly Goni is my 2 am friend: Krishna Mukherjee

more quickie Click Here

poll

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Pritam's heartfelt surprise for his wife will make you go awww

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Apr 2017 03:13 PM

RJ turned actor/anchor Pritam Singh and wife Amanjjot have been receiving tremendous applause from judges and the audience for their performances.

And this week, as Amanjjot celebrated her birthday, husband Pritam had a special gift for her after their performance.

Our source informs us, "Pritam gifted Amanjjot a solo vacation trip to Kerala. Post Nach Baliye, Pritam wants Amanjjot to go on a vacation and not have to worry about the home, kids or any other household responsibilities as he will take care of everything."

In a previous episode, Amanjjot had spoken about the challenges a housewife faces and Pritam completely understands what a challenging job it is and hence wants his wife to completely go detox and take a break. It's Pritam's way of appreciating his wife for all that she does and giving her a break in which she has to worry about nothing.

Awww...that's really cute!!

The couple is currently seen on Nach Baliye 8 on Star Plus.

Tags > Pritam Singh, Amanjjot, Nach Baliye, Star Plus,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top