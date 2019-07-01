News

Prithvi asks Preeta to marry him within four days in Kundali Bhagya

01 Jul 2019 07:59 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) has been capturing audience hearts with its interesting plot and affable characters.

The show has become all the more interesting after Sherlyn (Ruhi Chaturvedi) manages to marry Rishabh (Manit Jaura).

In the upcoming episode, Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani), who is excited to marry Preeta, plans to visit her place with a marriage proposal.

He puts forward a condition to the Arora family that he wants to marry Preeta within four days.

He also mentions that he has received a contact from a Dubai-based company. But that is not the truth.

Will Prithvi and Preeta’s marriage actually take place?

Meanwhile, the show is doing exceptionally well for itself on the TRP charts and has been as popular as Kumkum Bhagya since its launch.

The interesting storyline and talented cast have kept viewers glued to their television screens.
past seven days