Prithvi asks Preeta to marry him within four days in Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) has been capturing audience hearts with its interesting plot and affable characters.
The show has become all the more interesting after Sherlyn (Ruhi Chaturvedi) manages to marry Rishabh (Manit Jaura).
In the upcoming episode, Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani), who is excited to marry Preeta, plans to visit her place with a marriage proposal.
He puts forward a condition to the Arora family that he wants to marry Preeta within four days.
