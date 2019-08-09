Prithvi to STOP Karan and Preeta’s wedding in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya has been ruling hearts and charts from the time of its launch. The show recently completed two years of telecast and has still managed to keep viewers hooked to their screens.



The makers are all set to up the drama quotient by making Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) marry in the coming episodes.



However, before the marriage takes place, viewers can expect a lot of high-voltage drama. Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) is trying hard to stop the wedding so that he can take revenge against Preeta for ruining his family's happiness.



In the upcoming episodes, Karan and Prithvi get into major fight, in which Karan hits Prithvi with a flower vase, leaving the latter unconscious. He then ties Prithvi with the help of ropes so that he doesn’t run away. Karan wears Prithvi’s wedding outfit and sits in the wedding mandap, pretending to be Prithvi.



Karan also bribes the panditji to say that Karan has to wear the sehra and not show his face until the wedding is complete.



However, Prithvi gains consciousness and somehow frees himself. He rushes to the mandap to stop Karan and Preeta’s wedding.



How will Preeta react when she learns that she was about to marry Karan?



Meanwhile, Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and airs on Zee TV, which has frequently given the audience a distinctive line-up of the best of serials.



In fact, both shows almost always top the TRP charts.



We also recently reported that Manorama Productions will soon be coming up with a new show on Zee TV.



The show will be a romantic house drama. The premise is that of a rich boy who eventually falls in love with a girl who is passionate about dancing. The USP of the show is that instead of the mother-in-law, who is the usual suspect, it is the girl's mother who is the source of problems for the couple.



