Priya Banerjee joins Karan Wahi in Voot’s Fuh Se Fantasy

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting about Voot’s upcoming web-series Fuh Se Fantasy, produced by Bodhi Tree.

It is an episodic series, and every story will feature a different set of actors. We have already written about Anshuman Malhotra and Sanaya Pithawalla featuring in one of the episodes. Anupriya Goenka will also be seen in one of the stories (Read here: Anupriya Goenka to star in Voot’s F for Fantasy).

There are already reports about actor Karan Wahi roped in to be a part of an episode. We have now learned that actress Priya Banerjee, who was recently seen in 3 Dev, has joined Karan in the same episode.

We could not get though Priya for her comment.

(Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia to make her digital debut with ZEE5’s next)