News

Priya Banerjee joins Karan Wahi in Voot’s Fuh Se Fantasy

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Apr 2019 06:03 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting about Voot’s upcoming web-series Fuh Se Fantasy, produced by Bodhi Tree.

It is an episodic series, and every story will feature a different set of actors. We have already written about Anshuman Malhotra and Sanaya Pithawalla featuring in one of the episodes. Anupriya Goenka will also be seen in one of the stories (Read here: Anupriya Goenka to star in Voot’s F for Fantasy).

There are already reports about actor Karan Wahi roped in to be a part of an episode. We have now learned that actress Priya Banerjee, who was recently seen in 3 Dev, has joined Karan in the same episode.

We could not get though Priya for her comment.

(Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia to make her digital debut with ZEE5’s next)

Tags > Priya Banerjee, Karan Wahi, Voot, Fuh Se Fantasy, Bodhi Tree, Anupriya Goenka, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya...

Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya with the experts of Rising Star 3.
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui

past seven days