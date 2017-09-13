Which TV beauty rocked the red carpet look?
Which Star Dopahar show will you miss the most?
Actors Priya Marathe and Savita Prabhune often talk to each other in Marathi while shooting for TV show "Ayushaman Bhava".
"Savita ji and I bond really well on the set. We both are Maharashtrians, so we love our traditional food and a lot of times we speak in Marathi thinking it's our code language and nobody will understand what we are saying. I think I am closest to her on the set," Priya said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Savita said: "Priya and I have worked together earlier and hence we share a great rapport. We both bond in Marathi language on the set. She is a hardworking girl. There is a special connection with her and she is like a daughter to me."
(Source: IANS)
Add new comment