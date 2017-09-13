Actors Priya Marathe and Savita Prabhune often talk to each other in Marathi while shooting for TV show "Ayushaman Bhava".

"Savita ji and I bond really well on the set. We both are Maharashtrians, so we love our traditional food and a lot of times we speak in Marathi thinking it's our code language and nobody will understand what we are saying. I think I am closest to her on the set," Priya said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Savita said: "Priya and I have worked together earlier and hence we share a great rapport. We both bond in Marathi language on the set. She is a hardworking girl. There is a special connection with her and she is like a daughter to me."

(Source: IANS)