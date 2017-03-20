Priyaa Raina to enter Life OK’s Har Mard Ka Dard

Actor Priyaa Raina will be the new entrant in Life OK’s Har Mard Ka Dard (DJ’s A Creative Unit).

The actress will enter the show in tonight’s episode wherein she will play the role of a new-age feminist professor in Vinod’s (Faisal Rashid) college.She will be seen in a glamorous avatar.

As per credible sources, “The entry of this new professor will bring in tough times for Vinod at work place. The story will now proceed towards Vinod trying his level best to balance his college and family life.”

When we contacted Priyaa, she confirmed her entry in the show.

As we know, Priyaa has earlier been part of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Reporters.

Watch for this new twist in the tale in Har Mard Ka Dard.