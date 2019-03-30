Priyaank Sharma on his debut

MUMBAI: Actor Priyaank Sharma who is all set to debut with Sab Kushal Mangal already knew the drill since both his parents belong to the Hindi Film Industry. While his father Pradeep Sharma is a well-known producer, his actress mother Padmini Kolhapure doesn’t really need an introduction.



Priyaank before starting his acting career has assisted Rajkumar Santoshi for film Phata Poster Nikla Hero and did everything on sets to learn the ropes of filmmaking. After he was signed for his debut film produced by Prachi Nitin Manmohan, we asked about the kind of prep he went through. Priyaank says, “We did two months workshop with our director Karan Vishwanath Kashyap before the filming began. I was a little beefed up so I also lost some weight since my character is a boy next door from a small town.”



Priyaank has done an acting course from Lee Strasberg New York.



Ask him if he has taken any acting tips from his mother, he says, “I didn’t see many of her films while growing up because I ended up crying most of the time and didn’t visit her on sets much either but yes we discuss films a lot at home. I though have been part of her acting school and learnt a lot while watching other acting students there. I hope she likes me when she sees me on screen.”



Ask him about his favouratie film starring his mother and pat comes reply, “I love Woh Saat Din, Prem Rog and Aisa Pyar Kahan that was produced by my dad.”



Priyaank is currently shooting for the film in Ranchi with his co-star Riva Kishan (Ravi Kishan’s daughter) who is also making her debut with the film. The film will wrap up in the month of April.