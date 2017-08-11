Actress Priyal Gor has been roped in to appear in popular horror show "Cheekh".

"I love horror shows and movies a lot and so, it feels good to be a part of such a genre. I have seen ‘Cheekh' and it is an amazing show which gives you an experience of the unheard and unseen form of fear through objects in each of its episode.

"The viewers will be in for a spine chilling episode with my entry in the show," Priyal said in a statement.

Priyal, best known for her roles in shows like "Dekha Ek Khwaab", "Yeh Hai Aashiqui" and "Ichhapyaari Naagin", has already started shooting for ‘Cheekh', which is aired on BIG Magic.

(Source: IANS)