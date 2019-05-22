News

Priyal Gor roped in for &TV’s Laal Ishq

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
22 May 2019 04:58 PM

MUMBAI: Gorgeous actress Priyal Gor, who is doing quite well on TV and OTT platforms, has bagged &TV’s Laal Ishq.

This will be the second time that Priyal will feature in the supernatural show.

As per the plot, Priyal’s character is set to marry the love of her life. However, but in a turn of events, he dies. Before breathing his last, he tells her that he will return in the form of a spider.

A few years later, when she is getting married to some other man, he returns to seek revenge from her.

This particular episode is produced by Fiction Factory and will be telecast this Sunday.

Priyal was last seen in ZEE5’s Abhay and is still remembered for her stint in Vikram Bhatt’s Maya 2.

Priyal confirmed being a part of the show and is happy to feature in it for the second time.

Tags > Priyal Gor, &TV’s, Laal Ishq, ZEE5’s Abhay, Vikram Bhatt’s Maya 2, exclusive, TV news, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: RadhaKrishn completes 200 episodes

In pics: RadhaKrishn completes 200 episodes
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev

past seven days