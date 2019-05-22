Priyal Gor roped in for &TV’s Laal Ishq

MUMBAI: Gorgeous actress Priyal Gor, who is doing quite well on TV and OTT platforms, has bagged &TV’s Laal Ishq.

This will be the second time that Priyal will feature in the supernatural show.

As per the plot, Priyal’s character is set to marry the love of her life. However, but in a turn of events, he dies. Before breathing his last, he tells her that he will return in the form of a spider.

A few years later, when she is getting married to some other man, he returns to seek revenge from her.

This particular episode is produced by Fiction Factory and will be telecast this Sunday.

Priyal was last seen in ZEE5’s Abhay and is still remembered for her stint in Vikram Bhatt’s Maya 2.

Priyal confirmed being a part of the show and is happy to feature in it for the second time.