Priyal Gor’s SAB Se Anokhi Family

It is wisely said that ‘Families are like branches on a tree. We grow in different directions yet our roots remain as one’.

Similarly, SAB TV is known for describing the strength of families in their light-hearted comedy shows.

The above channel has launched an Anokha initiative which aims to help people share their family’s uniqueness with the world through their photos. The campaign has been titled as “Apni family ka Anokhapan Dikhao, SAB TV pe aao”.

One of the popular shows from SAB TV Ichhapyaari Naagin, which features Priyal Gor as the lead, is blessed with a crazy and loving family.

Talking more about her family members, she shared, “We are five of us in the Gor family: my mother Vandana, dad Yogesh, brother Niraj, elder sister Ekta and me. We are one crazy family who has fun, goes for regular outings and stand for each other in all the good and bad times.”

She continued, "I am very close to my mom while my brother is fond of dad. I share all my talks and secrets with my brother Niraj. I don’t get to meet my sister often as she is married but I share all the mature talks with her. I am the most pampered child in the family and have never faced restrictions from my parents. They are very supportive and proud of me. Dad is the decision maker in the house. We also have a pet dog and we count him as part of our family.”

So, this was Priyal’s cute and crazy family!

