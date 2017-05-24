Priyamvada Kant launches dance academy Dancamaze

Priyamvada Kant is definitely one super talented girl!

The sexy beauty currently seen in Santoshi Maa has added another feather to her hat.

Priyamvada, along with her best friend Eshna Chopra has launched a dance academy.

The beautifully designed studio named Dancamaze was inaugurated recently. The studio offers form and functionality for anyone who wants to find a comfortable and well lit space to teach, create, rehearse, work out, or anything else that one can imagine!

Eshna and Priyamvada have over 20 years of dance experience in various dance forms. In between teaching dance and choreographing for television, film, and weddings, they are now offering their studio to budding dancers, actors, singers, photographers, filmmakers, fitness trainers, and the like to use the space to further their own craft!

Talking about this initiative, Priyamvada shared with Tellychakkar.com, “Dance has always been my first love and I am glad that in spite of a hectic acting schedule, and conceiving Sethji, I have been able to take out time for dance and Dancamaze. Our studio has so many students who share our passion for dance.”

The talented actress who has also acted in Bollywood film Heropanti recently showcased her skills as a creative director with Zee TV’s Sethji! The perfect combination of beauty and brains.

This girl is sure going places and we wish her all the luck!