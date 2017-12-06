Priyank abuses Luv; breaks their friendship

The colors reality show Bigg Boss 11 is seeing changes in relationships everyday. We have already seen the changed relationship of Akash Dadlani – Puneesh Sharma and Shilpa Shinde – Arshi Khan. And the latest one is Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi‘s bond.

The two of them have been best of buddies inside the house, along with Hina Khan in the team. We had earlier seen them gymming together and hugging each other time and again. But now it seems that another relationship has gone for a toss in the controversial reality show.

In a recent sneak peek shared by Colors, we get to see the two young boys indulged in an dirty fight. It happened during this week’s task for captaincy, in which Priyank is playing the role of sanchalak.

Tellychakkar has already revealed the new captain of house. While the contestants are playing the role of baby-sitters, a lot of planning and plotting is happening in this week’s captaincy

Coming back to the fight, it happens to the difference in opinions of the two. Luv appears to explain his point of view to Priyank. While the latter says that he does not need to know it from the former and that he can see things for himself.

The fight turns very ugly once Priyank says out loud that Luv is no more his friend. He even abuses him after which Luv goes furious. Hina is seen intervening them and trying to stop their fight. She even asks one to apologise to the other.

Take a look at the video here: