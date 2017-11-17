It’s Love Wars on Splitsvilla X, as Priyank and Hritu face off against each other in a challenge to win a chance to get their partners, Divya and Akash back on the show!

This week’s episode will see fierce battle being fought between Priyank and Hritu as both of them give their all to win back their partners and stand a chance to continue on the show as a couple!

Speaking about the same, a source from the sets revealed, “You could feel the tension in the air. A lot was at stake for both Priyank and Hritu but the twist was that they had to perform the task with Nibedita and Aqib. Though Priyank took an early lead, Hritu made up for it and gave him a tough fight.”

Who will win the task and manage to get their love back on the show?