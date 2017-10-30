OMG! This is going way too far.. After Priyank Sharma let all hell loose in the Bigg Boss house, after he prodded Sapna Choudhary to say Pune Goa during a cat fight with Arshi Khan, Gehana Vasisth has dropped another bomb. In an exclusive interview with a media outlet, Gehana said, “Arshi Khan ke 2 nahi, balkhi 4 kand hein. If I was in Priyank or Sapna’s place, I would say, Pune, Goa, Mumbai and Jaipur.”

When we asked Gehana Vasisht as to where she got this information from she refused to tell us, but then we told her that without knowing all the facts we could not publish the story, so Gehana retorted that one Singh from Jaipur told her about it, adding that Arshi Khan had been working with co-ordinator Singh from Jaipur who knows all her dirty secrets.

She also hit out at Priyank Sharma. making the most sensational revelation of all. She told Asia Tv that Priyank is bi-sexual and that he has been sleeping around for work with top casting directors in Bollywood.

In an exclusive interview to Asia TV, Gehana Vasisth said, “Priyank Sharma is a dog. He is an ass-licker who can even sleep around for work. He is totally shameless, spineless and morals-less (sic). He is a blot on humanity. Insaniyat ke naam par ek dhabba hein, Priyank Sharma.”

But after a few hours, she outdid herself and tweeted another #PolKhol, claiming that Priyank Sharma has a sexual harassment or molestation case registered against him in Delhi.

Gehana Vasisth said that she will reveal more details about this case tomorrow.

After this outburst, we did not probe her for more, but an emotionally upset and angry Gehana Vasisth has promised to reveal more about Priyank Sharma tomorrow.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Priyank Sharma, Sapna Choudhary and possibly Colors TV and Endemol by Arshi Khan’s publicist Flynn Remedios. Arshi Khan's Management Agency Crimson Tinsel has also sued Priyank Sharma for Rs 50 lakh for making false and fake statements, without any proof.