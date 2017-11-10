While Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma has been rubbing co-contestant Arshi Khan the wrong way, Arshi Khan's publicist Flynn Remedios who has filed a criminal defamation case against him today told media persons in Mumbai that Priyank Sharma could be arrested any time soon, even while he is inside the Bigg Boss house. Asked about Gehana Vasisth, the senior publicist said, a case has been filed in the appropriate court against Gehana Vasisth and the law will take its course.

The police need to obtain a warrant to enter the Bigg Boss house and the requisite application has been made in the concerned court, Remedios told a Tv channel in Mumbai, adding that he is not at liberty to disclose any more details. The police officials who are investigating the case have told me not to speak to the media in this regard, and I am sorry, I cannot share any more details, said Remedios. However the sections applied in Priyank's case are non-bailable and Priyank Sharma would be arrested and produced in court. He would have to apply for bail after being produced in court, Remedios said.

Arshi Khan has been making news for all the wrong reasons, and not only in the house but outside too she is the subject of intense discussion. While several reports have been doing the rounds, one such report stated that Arshi is married to a 50-year-old-man. South actress Gehana Vasisth who has been exposing many Bigg Boss 11 contestants, said that Arshi’s 50-year-old-husband is actually a bookie who lives in Dubai and Pakistan.

Arshi Khan's publicist Flynn Remedios has sued Gehana for Rs 1 crore. Reports on another online portal state that Gehana has been sued for making scandalous and defamatory statements. In fact, in one of her statement, Arshi’s publicist has said, “I have been reading statements and articles based on interviews given by Gehana Vasisth concerning the private life of my client Arshi Khan. I had kept quiet till now because when a show like Bigg Boss is on, everyone jumps into the bandwagon. I wish to clarify that I used to handle Gehana Vasisth's PR 3-4 years ago, but I am not handling her media activity now. Her PR is handled by one Suresh Shetty and I have nothing to do with the statements made by Gehana Vasisth. On behalf of Arshi Khan who is currently in the Bigg Boss house, I have issued instructions to our lawyers who are suing Gehana Vasisth for Rs 1 crore for making false, incorrect and highly defamatory statements against Arshi Khan."

Flynn had earlier also filed an FIR against Priyank Sharma, Sapna Choudhary, Bigg Boss Makers and the Channel after Priyank brought up the Goa-Pune scandal and Sapna taunted Arshi about the same on national television. Flynn also clarified that Arshi was never arrested or detained in. “He must learn that being in the Bigg Boss house does not make him God. The law of the land applies to everyone and even to Bigg Boss inmates. I am suing him under section 354, 500 and section 509 of the Indian Penal Code," Flynn said in a statement issued against Priyank.

We will have to wait and see how Gehana Vasisth and Priyank Sharma deal with their respective cases. This is definitely more difficult for them than the Sultani Akhaada or Weekend ka Vaar.