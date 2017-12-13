Priyank COMES OUT in a three piece BIKINI for a s*xy modern mujra

MUMBAI: Kinkiness is in, for some. And today's episode of Big Boss is going to give those who revel in that stuff a lot to gawk at. The Priyank Sharma, yes, the Priyank, is going to cavort around in a three piece bikini on air. Looking like the babe of the evening, he sure will delight those into dressing of the cross kind. Of course those who detest cross dressers will quite turn up their noses in disgust.

In one of the scenes he is scheduled to come out all dolled up, in a nice dress, with his face nicely done up like a bimbo, loud lipstick, eyeliner and mascara. He strips to reveal himself in his night sky coloured polka dotted bikini. He will then sway and dance seductively, sensually like a femme fatale. His Latkas and Jhatkas will make you forget that he is a man in woman's clothing, until you look at one spot on his body.

The point is we at TellyChakkar thought his moves were pretty practised, and he seemed to be adept at wearing women's clothes and inner wear. The way he opens his bikinis straps and the way he carries himself in his wig, it looks like he has done it many a time in the past. Questions are being asked whether he does it REGULARLY?

Sources point out that he well might be. Thanks to his reported on and off dalliance - before and during the current Big Boss season - with his friend Vikas Gupta who is a strong contender to win the title this year. Their Instagram posts reveal that their's is deeper than just a dalliance, as do sources in the industry who say there is something going on between the two.

Others however called this humbug, saying Priyank is just playing his part and to the gallery in a bid to stand out and gain his points. And because he is a sincere performer he worked at it to ensure that he looks authentic.

What do you have to say guys?

We wonder how Vikas will react to it? So people, are you all excited to watch Priyank gyrate like a s*xy lady?