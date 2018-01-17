Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Priyank gets affected by trolls on his sexual orientation

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jan 2018 03:11 PM

Priyank Sharma was questioned about his sexual orientation with contestants throwing homophobic slurs during his stint in reality show "Bigg Boss 11". The actor says trolls on his sexual orientation and character do affect him.

He added that his "loved ones" are also affected.

"I think having an opinion or criticism is fine, but attacking someone's character is not acceptable. As a celebrity, I am open to criticism but there is a huge difference between criticism and insult," Priyank said.

(Also Read: Neither Karan, nor Priyank, Aditya Seal bags Student Of The Year 2)

"Trolls on my sexual orientation and character do affect me. Even if I decide to ignore it my loved ones are affected by it which bothers the most more than the trolls," he added.

The actor will address the issue through TV show "Troll Police", which brings celebrities and their trolls face-to-face.

The show is aired on MTV and the episode will air on Saturday.

 
 
Tags > Priyank Sharma, Bigg Boss 11, Colors tv, Troll Police, MTV,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Prince Narula
Prince Narula
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Tinaa Dattaa
Tinaa Dattaa
Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Krystle D'Souza

There are THREE differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Are you unhappy with Aisi Deewangi...going off-air?

Are you unhappy with Aisi Deewangi...going off-air?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days