Priyank kisses and hugs Vikas, Benafsha reacts!

Hattsoff to the Colors' reality show Bigg Boss 11, especially because of the rate at which equations change in the glass walled mansion every minute. We have already seen the changed relationship of Akash Dadlani – Puneesh Sharma and Shilpa Shinde – Arshi Khan. And the latest one are Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta. The former had cried and hugged the latter. And Benafsha Soonawalla has was evicted from the mansion, reacted on their patch-up.

Benafsha seems to be really happy about the fact that Vikas and Priyank have forgotten their issues and now are back together.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a snap of the television screen showing their hug. She captioned the image as, ”YES YES YES!!!!!!!! Yessssssssss GOD YES!!!!!!!!!!!!! I wish I was part of that hug. Nevertheless, YAAAAAAAAYYYYYYY. keep this tight guys. Keep it tight. Ab saath mat chhodna. (Now don’t leave each other.)

She also added on writing, ”P.s – I see how regularly you’ve been wearing that rubber band on your wrist Pri. Thanks for indirectly making me a part of that hug. Yes I’m watching and your “I miss you ben” message is loud and clear. Miss you too. Miss you both.”

Meanwhile, on the show, we will get to see Vikas and Priyank fighting for this week’s captaincy.