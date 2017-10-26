Bigg Boss fame, Priyank Sharma has made waves in the industry with his career moves.

The dimple guy started off his career with Roadies, then did Splitsvilla and was last seen in Bigg Boss. Before entering the glass walled house, the hunky lad confessed that he is officially seeing his co-contestant, Divya Aggarwal.

However a source has revealed to TellyChakkar that the couple has parted ways as things didn’t quite work out between them. The source revealed, “Divya had strong feelings for Priyank but now they have broken up! They were never really into a strong relationship. It was always dicey. Divya did have feelings for him but Priyank never really showed much interest. Vikas Gupta’s news was indeed a huge blow to her. She got a reality check.”

Priyank has un-followed Divya on social media giving us more evidence to the story. Now apart from Divya, Priyank was also rumoured to be dating his Bigg Boss inmate Vikas Gupta and this makes us wonder if Gupta’s involvement led to the break up?

Hmm...

Another thing that needs to be noticed is that even after Priyank’s eviction, Divya did not meet him once. The couple was highly popular on social media and was shipped as Divyank. This surely will be a jolt for all the army of Divyank!

To get an official comment from Divya’s end we tried calling her, however she remained unavailable. Priyank, on the other end has re-entered the Bigg Boss house.

Well relationships in the industry are so unpredictable and partners/better halves do not even an idea about each other’s real personality! In the past as well, relationships of Splitsvilla have never really succeeded out of the show. We can only know the whole truth if both the parties come out in open and speak about it.