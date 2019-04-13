Priyank Sharma and Hina Khan set friendship goals

MUMBAI: Priyank Sharma and Hina Khan met at the Bigg Boss 11 house as they were contestants on the show and the two really got along well. They had built a great friendship inside the house itself. Post the show also they remained great friends and the testimony to that are the various posts and videos they share on their social media accounts.

Priyank and Hina very frequently catch up with each other, and they keep sharing their fun videos and posts with their fans and well-wishers. Well, in such a competitive industry, friendships are very fickle, but Hina and Priyank are the few actors who have proven that true friendships do exist in the industry.

Priyank recently shared a video where the viewers can see him having a fun time with Hina and his close friend Benafsha Soonawalla. In the video, he can be seen trying to take a picture of Hina very closely, and she tells him to take one properly. Here the bond between the three can be vividly seen.

Check out the post here: