Priyank Sharma and Mukti Mohan in SonyLIV’s web-series, Anita Hassanandani’s new look, Avinash Sachdev aspired to be an Air Force Pilot, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI: We are back with our daily dose of hot and happening updates from telly town for all television buffs.

Priyank Sharma and Mukti Mohan to star in SonyLIV’s musical web-series

The musical drama series titled Rapchik Richa, which will be based on the journey of the rappers of Dharavi, will soon go on floor. The web-series will stream on SonyLIV.

According to media reports, Priyank Sharma and the talented dancer and actor Mukti Mohan will play the central roles in this musical series.

ALTBalaji’s ‘Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain’ to feature Mahima Sogani

ALTBalaji’s highly appreciated web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is all set to stream on Valentine’s Day.

The series will put on view Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, Gurdeep Punjj, Pooja Bannerjee. They shot for Season 2 in Qatar recently.

Season 2 will take off from the crucial point wherein Season 1 bid adieu.

Also, Mahima Sogani has joined the ensemble cast. The actress has started shooting for the series and will play an important character.

Applause Entertainment’s thriller series ‘Andekhi’ to star Ankur Rathee

Ankur Rathee, who has participated in the International version of Dance India Dance, has bagged yet another web-series.

He will be a part of the cast of the thriller series Andekhi, and he will play a very interesting role.

ZEE5’s Ghost Stories of Ruskin Bond to feature THESE actors!

ZEE5 is working on Ghost Stories of Ruskin Bond.

One of its stories is titled Overcoat, which is being shot in Shimla. It stars Payal Nair, Anju Mahendroo, Raima Sen, Saloni Batra, Sajjad Delafrooz, and Teena Singh.

According to media reports, Suhail Nayyar and Priyanka Bose are also part of the series.

Avinash Sachdev aspired to be an Air Force Pilot

&TV's new fiction series, Main Bhi Ardhangini, an unusual love story, has made fans excited to see the leads Avinash Sachdev, Anjali Priya and Aditi Rawat in the show. Recently, Avinash made an interesting and unique revelation that he always wanted to be an air force pilot!

During one's growing up years, one always aspires to pursue a certain profession that excites them. The lead of the show Avinash always wished to serve the country in the capacity of an air force pilot. In fact, his father even wished for Avinash to be an IPS officer.

Avinash who has made his mark as a brilliant actor and has had a good run on television wanted to secure admission at the Army School in Nashik to train to be an air force pilot. However, the actor didn't pass the Eye Test due to his low vision. Not losing hope, the actor looked ahead, vetted his options and chanced upon a career in modelling and acting.

During one of his voyages to Ladakh, he stopped by an Army canteen and saw pictures and messages written on small notes and stickers. The actor was so inspired to see them that he too left a message there. Avinash on his experience at the canteen shares that, "It really motivated me to write a small note beside the other notes and stickers that had messages written on them for the people who visited the canteen. I wrote a note to the nation that I hope I get to serve the country and armed forces in my next birth, be it in the air, navy or army force. It gives me immense happiness to see young children pursue education to join the armed forces and secure our nation from all the external evils that cause harm. My trip to Ladakh and the stopover at the canteen was very liberating as it gave me a chance to make a promise to Mother India."

Avinash believes that while he didn't get a chance to serve the nation, but destiny chose him to serve the audiences of the nation through his profession as an actor. The actor is set to make a comeback on television after a year with &TV's Main Bhi Ardhangini as Madhav.

Avinash aka Madhav is seen to be madly in love with Chitra (Anjali Priya), his wife who is no more. It is difficult for Madhav to live without Chitra's existence, and seeing him surfer, his childhood friend Vaidehi (Aditi Rawat) comes to help him overcome his loss and be happy again. Seeing Vaidehi's efforts to help Avinash get over Chitra's death, Chitra's spirit starts to help Vaidehi to fight against Nilambari (Madhav's step-mother) who wants to harm her step son, Madhav.

'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' fame actor refuses to be a part of THIS show

Star Plus is currently entertaining fans by its new show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Bhi actor Alpesh Dakan was initially roped in to play an important role in the show but has now opted out of it due to creative differences.

Due to some nonnegotiable differences, he has moved out of the show.

And now, replacing the actor will be Ankit Shah. The actor will be seen portraying Jasmin Bhasin's on-screen best friend.

Anita Hassanandani’s new look!

Anita Hassanandani has been part of the industry since a long time, and she never fails to impress her fans with her stylish outings. She loves experimenting and she is one of those divas who can pull off any look with ease. From flaunting off shoulder tops to going chic with different hairstyles, Anita is impeccable. She recently shared pictures where she has cut down her long tresses.

Check out her picture here...