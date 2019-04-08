News

Priyank Sharma to be seen in THIS show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Apr 2019 07:35 PM
MUMBAI: Priyank Sharma, who is known for reality shows like Splitsvilla 10 and Bigg Boss 11, has bagged a new show.

He will be seen in Khatra Khatra Khatra.

Khatra Khatra Khatra is a comedy-stunt based show. It stars Bharti Singh, Vikas Gupta, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Gaurav Dubey, Aditya Narayan, Aly Goni, Anita Hassanandani among others. 

Priyank Sharma will be featuring in one of the upcoming episodes, and he will be adding fun to the show. 

Priyank recently had an ugly fight with Puncch Beat producer and friend Vikas Gupta. Puncch Beat is the show via which he made his acting debut. It will be interesting to watch the duo in Khatra Khatra Khatra.   
